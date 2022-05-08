Willie O’Reilly: Billionaire barons abound in the media game
As Elon Musk is poised to buy Twitter for $44 billion, we should be more aware than ever of the power that the global elites have to control the mainstream media
Who owns our media should be of concern to us. The ability of owners to shape and influence what we see and hear should never be underestimated. So when billionaires seek to buy media outlets, we should pay attention.
Elon Musk’s bid for Twitter has caused a stir in recent weeks, but vast swathes of the media are already owned by wealthy individuals or large corporations, and this is true in Ireland too.
...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Ed Guiney: Levy on streaming giants could be a colossal break for Irish screen industry
The government must urgently implement an EU levy on the revenues of streamers like Netflix and AppleTV, according to the Oscar-nominated film producer
Buymie green ‘spider’ ad spins affecting tale highlighting a personal touch
The campaign is a ‘significant milestone’ for the online grocery delivery service, which delivers to one in eight Dublin households
Willie O’Reilly: A Musk-owned Twitter must protect more than ‘free speech’
It remains to be seen how the world’s wealthiest man will change the world’s most powerful social media platform, which he is set to buy for $44 billion
Clear vision: Amid falling subscriptions and a sharp drop in income, what are Netflix’s next moves?
After years of emphasising growth above profit, Netflix has lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of this year. Will a crackdown on viewer account sharing reverse the trend, or must the streaming giant turn to more creative, innovative solutions to get its numbers back up?