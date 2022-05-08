Subscribe Today
Log In

Media

Willie O’Reilly: Billionaire barons abound in the media game

As Elon Musk is poised to buy Twitter for $44 billion, we should be more aware than ever of the power that the global elites have to control the mainstream media

Willie O'Reilly
8th May, 2022
Willie O’Reilly: Billionaire barons abound in the media game
Yvonne Bauer, who is estimated to be worth $2.6 billion, now owns Today FM, Newstalk, 98FM, Spin FM and Spin SW through her company Bauer Media

Who owns our media should be of concern to us. The ability of owners to shape and influence what we see and hear should never be underestimated. So when billionaires seek to buy media outlets, we should pay attention.

Elon Musk’s bid for Twitter has caused a stir in recent weeks, but vast swathes of the media are already owned by wealthy individuals or large corporations, and this is true in Ireland too.

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones in Normal People: a worldwide hit that focused attention on Ireland

Ed Guiney: Levy on streaming giants could be a colossal break for Irish screen industry

Media Ed Guiney
Devan Hughes, chief executive of Buymie, said the new campaign was ‘an exciting milestone’ for the company. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Buymie green ‘spider’ ad spins affecting tale highlighting a personal touch

Media Eva Short
Owning media will be a whole new experience for Elon Musk: if he thought that SpaceX rocket fuel was explosive he’s in for a shock. Picture: Getty

Willie O’Reilly: A Musk-owned Twitter must protect more than ‘free speech’

Media Willie O'Reilly
Netflix has fundamentally changed the landscape of film and television, in large part because it achieved a mode of distribution that no one else saw coming. Now, its competitors are catching up, and Netflix has been forced to acknowledge the squeeze of competition. Picture: Molly Riley/UPI/Shutterstock

Clear vision: Amid falling subscriptions and a sharp drop in income, what are Netflix’s next moves?

Media Eva Short

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1