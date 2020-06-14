Willie O’Reilly: Barry’s having a ball, but her industry is in peril

The rise and rise of Samantha Barry, straight outta Ballincollig and now editor-in-chief of Conde Nast’s New York-based fashion mag Glamour, made for an engaging documentary on RTÉ One last Monday. With the Big Apple as the background (always a good start), we followed the Cork native’s career from rejection by RTÉ to the top floors of One World Trade Center in Manhattan.
Magazine editors in this country will...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team