Willie O’Reilly: Architecture of our media industry is more robust than we realise
In the face of constant change, it’s remarkable how publishers and broadcasters manage to stay the course
“The night is darkest just before the dawn, and I promise you, the dawn is coming,” Harvey Dent says in the movie The Dark Knight. Dent was supposedly trying to save Gotham City and was quoting Thomas Fuller, the 17th-century English historian.
It’s an inspiring thought: the darkness will not last forever, better times lie ahead, optimism will triumph over despair. And these are dark times indeed. People in all walks of life...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Branding agency has plans for Mammoth growth in 2020
The pandemic has accelerated the shift towards digital media for many companies, and Belfast-based Mammoth is ready to help them
Ad spend set to pick up again after a slump in 2020
Digital media bucked the trend last year while TV, radio, print and out-of-home advertising declined but sales after expected to grow across all media in 2021
Willie O’Reilly: Expect the unexpected in a new year of promise
In 2021, I predict tighter regulation of online media, a big rise in advertising spend – and unforeseen developments at every turn
Circulate and Gill on the same page with publicity strategy
Digital marketing agency Circulate has helped sixth-generation publisher Gill to take a fresh approach to promoting its titles in the run-up to Christmas