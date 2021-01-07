Subscribe Today
Log In

Media

Willie O’Reilly: Architecture of our media industry is more robust than we realise

In the face of constant change, it’s remarkable how publishers and broadcasters manage to stay the course

Willie O'Reilly
7th January, 2021
Willie O’Reilly: Architecture of our media industry is more robust than we realise
‘The virus is taking its toll, and winter is upon us. We could do with a Batman for our times to banish the villain of Covid-19.’

“The night is darkest just before the dawn, and I promise you, the dawn is coming,” Harvey Dent says in the movie The Dark Knight. Dent was supposedly trying to save Gotham City and was quoting Thomas Fuller, the 17th-century English historian.

It’s an inspiring thought: the darkness will not last forever, better times lie ahead, optimism will triumph over despair. And these are dark times indeed. People in all walks of life...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Paul Martin and Jeremy Poots, co-founders of Mammoth

Branding agency has plans for Mammoth growth in 2020

Media Elaine O'Regan 4 days ago
Eamon Fitzpatrick, managing director of IPG Mediabrands Ireland: ‘From the introduction of the first government lockdown last March, 2020 became a year of survival for many in Irish media.’ Photo: Paul Sharp

Ad spend set to pick up again after a slump in 2020

Media Eamon Fitzpatrick 4 days ago
Nobody predicted the wholesale disruption of 2020, so making predictions about 2021 is fraught with hazard. Picture: Getty

Willie O’Reilly: Expect the unexpected in a new year of promise

Media Willie O'Reilly 1 week ago
David de Valera and Marcus O\&#039;Sullivan, co-founders, Circulate: ‘To succeed at digital marketing you need to identify the niche topics and discussion points that will help you to find a community of like-minded people online’

Circulate and Gill on the same page with publicity strategy

Media Elaine O'Regan 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1