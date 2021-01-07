Willie O’Reilly: Architecture of our media industry is more robust than we realise

“The night is darkest just before the dawn, and I promise you, the dawn is coming,” Harvey Dent says in the movie The Dark Knight. Dent was supposedly trying to save Gotham City and was quoting Thomas Fuller, the 17th-century English historian.

It’s an inspiring thought: the darkness will not last forever, better times lie ahead, optimism will triumph over despair. And these are dark times indeed. People in all walks of life...