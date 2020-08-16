Sunday August 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Willie O’Reilly: An open letter to our new Minister for Media

If Catherine Martin can deliver the Broadcasting Act within the lifetime of this government, she will have gone down as a political superstar

16th August, 2020
Catherine Martin, Minister for Media, has a lot on her plate. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Dear Catherine,

I can call you Catherine, can I? “Minister Martin” seems so formal. Let me congratulate you on your recent appointment. You are what we’ve all been asking for, for a very long time: a Minister for Media.

Okay, to be pedantic you are actually the Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sports and the Gaeltacht. Six nouns, six areas of responsibility, by any standard a large family with some...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Granite Digital gets creative with its latest acquisition

The Cork marketing company has taken over ‘on-trend’ Dublin agency Connected, which it expects will generate €1 million over the next 12 months

Elaine O'Regan | 4 hours ago

Tech View: Mulan is a litmus test for premium streaming services

The success or failure of the Disney+ movie release, which subscribers to the platform will have to pay extra to watch, will have an impact on how the industry moves forward

Emmet Ryan | 4 hours ago

O’Brien’s Communicorp seeks ‘ambitious’ new boss

The planned departure of chief executive Adrian Serle leaves a gap at the head of the media group

Roisin Burke | 4 hours ago