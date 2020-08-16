Willie O’Reilly: An open letter to our new Minister for Media

Dear Catherine,

I can call you Catherine, can I? “Minister Martin” seems so formal. Let me congratulate you on your recent appointment. You are what we’ve all been asking for, for a very long time: a Minister for Media.

Okay, to be pedantic you are actually the Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sports and the Gaeltacht. Six nouns, six areas of responsibility, by any standard a large family with some...