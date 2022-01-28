Willie O’Reilly: A win-win as RTÉ and Virgin team up for the Six Nations
The unexpected truce between the two rival broadcasters may be down to the personalities at the top, but the result is a free-to-air winner for fans
Hostilities have ceased. Hallelujah. No, not between Russia and Ukraine: I mean more domestically, between RTÉ and Virgin Media.
Our two English-language broadcasters are natural competitors with competing schedules. They are both in the market for franchised shows such as Gogglebox, The Voice and Dancing With the Stars. Domestic and international sports rights mean they regularly bid against each other.
Last week, however, they called a truce and divided the spoils between them. The...
