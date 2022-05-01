Willie O’Reilly: A Musk-owned Twitter must protect more than ‘free speech’

The world’s richest man had the global media in a tizzy, yet again, last week. This time it was the announcement that the board of Twitter had opened their arms to his takeover advances – the news was put succinctly in a headline on Slate, the US news website.

“Elon Musk just impulse-bought a $44 billion pain in the ass,” it said.

The Twittersphere went into overdrive, with many users suggesting how...