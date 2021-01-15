Willie O’Reilly: A long overdue reckoning for the giants of social media
The recent events in Washington DC have seen Facebook and Twitter diving for cover as they try to wash their hands of responsibility. It won’t work
I’m enjoying watching the unfolding drama at Facebook and Twitter as they try to navigate their “editorial standards” in the aftermath of the Washington insurrection. They are grasping for standards they never had.
Way back in the primordial digital soup, both organisations denied they were publishers and laughed at the notion that they needed to filter or edit their user comments. They argued that they were only hosting comments, not publishing...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Ad campaign reveals rise in domestic abuse during pandemic
Women’s Aid has teamed up with Vodafone to highlight the crisis after calls to its helpline rose 41 per cent from March to October last year
Waterford Whispers creator ‘stands by’ sketch of God as rapist
RTÉ withdrew the New Year comedy broadcast from its website after 4,000 complaints
Willie O’Reilly: Architecture of our media industry is more robust than we realise
In the face of constant change, it’s remarkable how publishers and broadcasters manage to stay the course
Branding agency has plans for Mammoth growth in 2020
The pandemic has accelerated the shift towards digital media for many companies, and Belfast-based Mammoth is ready to help them