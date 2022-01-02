Willie O’Reilly: A fresh start could be a pipe dream in 2022

New year, new beginning? Not on your nelly. The themes of 2020 refused to be consigned to the past in 2021, and they will surely spill over into 2022.

Covid-19 and climate change will top the news agenda for some time to come. And, just like last year, Brexit will always chase us in the rearview mirror while the rise of Sinn Féin as the country’s favourite party will continue to confound the establishment.

...