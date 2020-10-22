Thursday October 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Why marketing is in trouble and how it can be improved

A new book argues that marketing is an investment, not a cost, and its aim should be to make selling easier

22nd October, 2020
Colin Gordon, author of Marketing Is in Trouble. How We Got Here and 10 Steps to Get Us Out

“Marketing is in trouble,” says Colin Gordon. That’s quite a statement from someone who has spent most of his career at the vanguard of the industry in Ireland and abroad.

Gordon is an experienced marketing professional who has worked in the healthcare, alcohol, soft drinks and dairy sectors.

He has seen marketing up close and personal and he has been a leader within the discipline with the likes of C&C, the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

VideoElephant TV goes large with launch of global service

Stephen O’Shaughnessy is bypassing the middleman and going direct to his audience with VideoElephant’s new global streaming service

Elaine O'Regan | 4 days ago

Willie O’Reilly: How Ireland has benefited from the British invasion

The presence of Britain’s broadsheets and red-tops in our shops has provided a revealing window into how things are done across the Irish Sea

Willie O'Reilly | 4 days ago

New Maximum Media management hope to ‘rebuild bridges’ with ad industry

Iconic Labs became the managers of the digital publisher’s Irish operation last Friday

Aaron Rogan | 1 week ago