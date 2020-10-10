‘We’re seeing much stronger recovery than expected’

The outlook for ad spend in the Irish market this year may not be as bad as first predicted, even though the challenges facing the sector remain acute.
In April, Core, the country’s largest communications agency, warned that spend was likely to fall by as much as 30 per cent in 2020, representing €300 million in lost revenues. Now, however, it has revised its outlook in response to a stronger than anticipated bounce-back in ad...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team