Waterford Whispers to put up paywall as ad revenues stall

Waterford Whispers News, the satirical website, is planning to go behind a paywall next month as advertising revenues have dried up during the coronavirus lockdown.

Colm Williamson, the founder of the popular humorous outlet, said the company’s future could no longer depend on the vagaries of the online advertising market and traffic from social media.

A paywall will be erected next month, charging €5 a month to read more than three articles on...