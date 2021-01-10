Waterford Whispers creator ‘stands by’ sketch of God as rapist

The comedian behind Waterford Whispers News has said he “stands by” the controversial sketch depicting God as a rapist broadcast on New Year’s Eve, which RTÉ has since found did not comply with its editorial standards.

The satirical sketch featured Aengus Mac Grianna, the former RTÉ newsreader, delivering a fake news bulletin stating that God had been arrested on charges of sexual assault.

“The five-billion-year-old stood accused of forcing...