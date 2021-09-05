Subscribe Today
Log In

Media

Vodafone in advertising sector first as it tells story of childhood from two sides

The company’s latest ads, which were overseen remotely from Sydney, use dual perspective in a new departure for the advertising sector

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
5th September, 2021
Vodafone in advertising sector first as it tells story of childhood from two sides
Vodafone’s new ad campaign is geared primarily towards television and social media. Picture: Vodafone

We may share a home with our siblings in our childhood years, but our perspectives on family life can vary wildly.

This, alongside themes evolving sibling dynamics and the role of technology in childhood, serves as central tenets of a new, dual-perspective video campaign launched for Vodafone created by Folk Wunderman Thompson.

The campaign is geared primarily towards television and social media, with content shot and tailored to each format. There is also a companion...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘One TV highlight was Afghan Star, a version of American Idol which featured song, dance and women, three breaches of Sharia Law’

Willie O’Reilly: Taliban’s treatment of the media will be a litmus test

Media Willie O'Reilly 1 day ago
The ideal candidate will have at least three years\&#039; reporting experience, preferably in business.

Wanted: Business journalist

Media Business Post 3 days ago
Baz Ashmawy, the TV and radio broadcaster who will front the Bank of Ireland campaign, pictured with his mother Nancy who also became a TV personality after appearing on his show.

BoI launches campaign to highlight online fraud

Media Eva Short 1 week ago
‘OnlyFans is exploitative of both the creator and the user.’ Picture: Getty

Willie O’Reilly: Tawdry titillation makes for a sorry site

Media Willie O'Reilly 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1