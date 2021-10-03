Subscribe Today
Visa puts cards on the table to support female entrepreneurs

The payments behemoth has just launched its grant programme for women-owned small businesses, the She’s Next programme, in this country

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
3rd October, 2021
Visa puts cards on the table to support female entrepreneurs
Dominic White, Visa, Jill Deering and Gillian Henderson, Jill&Gill, and Pamela Laird, Moxi Loves. Picture: Naoise Culhane

Are women entrepreneurs sufficiently supported in the Irish SME space? New research from Visa, the payments giant, would suggest not. The firm launched its grant programme for women-owned small businesses, the She’s Next programme, in Ireland for the first time last week.

The programme, administered in partnership with iFundWomen, the female entrepreneur crowdfunding platform, awards five grants of €5,000 each, along with one year of “expert coaching and mentorship”, to firms operating in...

