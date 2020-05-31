Virtual activities are Fuel for festival organisers

The co-creators of Ireland’s first family-focused music festival have opened a multi-studio facility in Dublin to produce online content for remote audiences.

Fuel is already producing content for companies such as Google and PayPal from the 1,200 square metre facility on Camden Street, which had been earmarked for redevelopment as a venue for live performances and corporate events.

Formerly known as Event Fuel, the Dublin company launched Kaleidoscope last June in Wicklow in partnership...