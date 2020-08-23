Virgin’s documentary-style ad campaign a ‘media first’

Do you know what world record Antonio Domingos holds? Might you be the fastest blinker in Ireland? Well, Virgin Media is about to give you the chance to find out.

The company has launched a new documentary-style radio ad campaign with Publicis, the Dublin-based creative consultancy, to mark the launch of its new 1GB broadband speed.

Speed Obsessed debuts tomorrow and will run until October 4, supported by social media and out-of-home activity.