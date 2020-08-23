Sunday August 23, 2020
Virgin’s documentary-style ad campaign a ‘media first’

Promos to launch the broadband provider’s new 1GB speed will feature real-life characters sharing their stories of life in the fast lane

23rd August, 2020
Paul Higgins, vice-president of commercial at Virgin Media Ireland: ‘We really wanted to capture the public’s imagination.’ Photo: Jason Clarke

Do you know what world record Antonio Domingos holds? Might you be the fastest blinker in Ireland? Well, Virgin Media is about to give you the chance to find out.

The company has launched a new documentary-style radio ad campaign with Publicis, the Dublin-based creative consultancy, to mark the launch of its new 1GB broadband speed.

Speed Obsessed debuts tomorrow and will run until October 4, supported by social media and out-of-home activity.

