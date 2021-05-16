Subscribe Today
Virgin Media's looks to the future with its biggest campaign yet

The channel’s What About the Future campaign has been created in partnership with Publicis, Antidote Films and director Nick Roney

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
16th May, 2021
A still from the new Virgin Media ‘What About the Future?’ campaign. Picture: Virgin Media

Virgin Media’s What About the Future marketing campaign, which launched last week, is the company’s largest in Ireland to date.

Created in partnership with Publicis Dublin, the campaign has been produced by Antidote Films and was directed by Nick Roney. The same team produced Bring on Amazing, Virgin Media’s previous campaign, which coincided with the rollout of its new TV platform.

What About The Future will include re-roll ads...

