VideoElephant TV goes large with launch of global service

Stephen O’Shaughnessy spent three years painstakingly building up a bank of short-form video content large enough to sustain VideoElephant, the online aggregator he launched in Dublin in 2012.

Now, with a library of 2.5 million videos from the likes of Euronews, Sports Illustrated, al-Jazeera and WatchMojo, O’Shaughnessy is moving into the Over-the-top (OTT) market with the launch of VideoElephant TV, his new global streaming service.

An over-the-top media service is offered directly to...