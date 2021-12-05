Subscribe Today
Two journalism awards for the Business Post

The Business Post secured two wins in the 2021 NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards last week, with Marion McKeone winning best foreign coverage and Rosanna Cooney securing the best young journalist award

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
5th December, 2021
The Business Post secured two category wins in the 2021 NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards held last week.

The paper won awards for its coverage of the 2020 US Presidential Election, the attack on the US Capitol building in January, the gender investment gap, and the rising popularity of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Marion McKeone, the Business Post’s US correspondent, won the award for best foreign coverage for the Business Post for the second year in a...

