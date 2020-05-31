Tweets provide a first draft of history – if the source can be trusted

No crisis is complete without its own set of hashtags, which is why we have been busy remembering to #Washourhands, #Flattenthecurve and #Stayathome. And just as much as the public health message has been pushed out on social media, so too has been the relentless flow of news on the Covid-19 crisis.

Twitter’s role as a source of breaking news has been more prominent than ever. Between the end of last year and this week,...