Sunday November 8, 2020
Tourism chief takes top spot in influential social media use

‘Honest and authentic’ use of Linkedin in relentlessly positioning Ireland as a great place to visit put Tourism Ireland chief Niall Gibbons first among Irish CEOs in an analysis of social media use by the Reputations Agency

8th November, 2020
Niamh Boyle of the Reputations Agency: the firm‘s survey found many business leaders have yet to take full advantage of social media

Niall Gibbons’s “authentic, vibrant and relentless” presence on Linkedin has earned the chief executive of Tourism Ireland the top spot in a new report ranking Ireland’s business leaders on their use of social media.

Gibbons has been named the most influential Irish leader on social media in the Social CEO Report, published last week by the Reputations Agency, the Dublin PR firm.

The report analysed the social media activity...

