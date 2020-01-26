The right should realise that public broadcasting is not the enemy

The BBC faces an existential threat from Boris Johnson’s Conservative government. Last week, as director-general Tony Hall resigned suddenly, the Guardian unearthed blog posts from 2004 by Johnson’s chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, in which he described the BBC as a “mortal enemy” of the Conservatives.
Cummings advised that its credibility needed to be undermined and recommended “aiming for the end of the BBC in its current form”. Johnson has sent...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team