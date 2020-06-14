The ‘never normal’ is our new challenge

From working at home to buying online, and a fresh focus on family and community, Covid-19 has upended the way we experience the world in just three short months.
Working out whether or not new habits formed in this time are here to stay is a priority for Mark Curtis, the London-based head of innovation and thought leadership at Accenture Interactive.
As Curtis sees it, businesses banking on the emergence of a “new normal” in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team