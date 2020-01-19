The Lion King is crowned box office champion of 2019

The Lion King was the undisputed ruler of the Irish box office last year, as Walt Disney racked up seven of the ten most-watched films.

Released in July and featuring the voices of Beyoncé Knowles, Seth Rogen and James Earl Jones, the computer-animated remake of the 1994 original generated ticket sales of more than €6.5 million.

Disney also took the second spot with Avengers: Endgame. The third film in the Marvel franchise was released in...