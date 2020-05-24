The future of advertising: ‘It’s important to avoid any knee-jerk reactions’

Greater collaboration across the advertising sector in Europe will be key as the industry adapts to the economic impact of Covid-19.

That’s according to Paul O’Donnell, who is taking on a new role as president of the European Association of Communications Agencies (EACA) this month at a time of unprecedented upheaval in the industry worldwide.

Based in London, O’Donnell is the chairman and chief executive for Ogilvy & Mather across Europe,...