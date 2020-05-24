Sunday May 24, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

The future of advertising: ‘It’s important to avoid any knee-jerk reactions’

Incoming EACA president Paul O’Donnell plans to harness the organisation’s resources to protect jobs and ease the move to new working practices

24th May, 2020
Paul O’Donnell, incoming president of the European Association of Communications Agencies, believes the advertising industry will bounce back

Greater collaboration across the advertising sector in Europe will be key as the industry adapts to the economic impact of Covid-19.

That’s according to Paul O’Donnell, who is taking on a new role as president of the European Association of Communications Agencies (EACA) this month at a time of unprecedented upheaval in the industry worldwide.

Based in London, O’Donnell is the chairman and chief executive for Ogilvy & Mather across Europe,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

ICAD to exhibit winning works in lieu of ceremony

Covid-19 forces postponement of this year’s creatives awards until 2021

Elaine O'Regan | 10 hours ago

Willie O’Reilly: High tech comes to the rescue of the high altar

Like everything else, religion has moved online and Covid-19 has just accelerated that process

Willie O'Reilly | 10 hours ago

Joe discovers chasing clicks may not chase up revenues

An administrator has been appointed to Maximum Media’s British business as advertising on the viral content site Joe.co.uk dries up due to the Covid 19 crisis. The irony is that there has been an increase in traffic to established newspaper websites

Ian Guider | 10 hours ago