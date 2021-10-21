Subscribe Today
Log In

Media

The Business Post receives 13 nominations in Newsbrands Journalism Awards

This newspaper received nominations across 11 categories, including scoop of the year and campaigning journalism

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
21st October, 2021
The Business Post receives 13 nominations in Newsbrands Journalism Awards
Ann Marie Lenihan, NewsBrands Ireland chief executive, Paul Dervan, National Lottery chief marketing officer and Colm O’Reilly, chairman of NewsBrands Ireland, at the launch of this year’s awards. Picture: Fennell Photography

The Business Post received 13 nominations across 11 categories, including business journalist of the year, political journalist of the year and young journalist of the year, in the NewsBrands Journalism Awards.

The paper overall was nominated for campaigning journalism for articles published relating to Ireland’s spiralling housing crisis and institutional property investors consistently outbidding individuals looking to purchase property.

Both Irish Tatler and the Business Post Magazine, which both operate under the Business...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Revenues at the commercial unit dropped off, yet the national broadcaster made a net surplus of €7.9 million in 2020 after curtailing its operations during the pandemic. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Profits down 36% at RTÉ’s commercial arm as Covid hits revenue

Media Donal MacNamee 4 hours ago
Jack Chambers, the Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, said the Official Languages Bill currently going through the Dáil would strengthen the use of Irish in public sector advertising. Picture: Rollingnews

State bodies must spend 20% of ad budget on Irish language ads

Media Michael Brennan 4 days ago
‘It’s a model that we ourselves found very effective,’ Elaine Burke, the editor of Silicon Republic. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Silicon Republic moves behind paywall to ‘futureproof’ business

Media Eva Short 6 days ago
‘Today, nobody blinks when 50 cent is added to the price of a packet of cigarettes.’ Picture: Getty

Willie O’Reilly: Thrill is gone as budget pie now a predictable dish

Media Willie O'Reilly 6 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1