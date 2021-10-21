The Business Post receives 13 nominations in Newsbrands Journalism Awards
This newspaper received nominations across 11 categories, including scoop of the year and campaigning journalism
The Business Post received 13 nominations across 11 categories, including business journalist of the year, political journalist of the year and young journalist of the year, in the NewsBrands Journalism Awards.
The paper overall was nominated for campaigning journalism for articles published relating to Ireland’s spiralling housing crisis and institutional property investors consistently outbidding individuals looking to purchase property.
Both Irish Tatler and the Business Post Magazine, which both operate under the Business...
