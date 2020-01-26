TG4 gets creative with focus on diaspora

Alan Esslemont is well able to pitch on TG4’s behalf. The director general of the state-owned Irish language broadcaster has plans to outline for this year, but first a word on the RTÉ funding crisis.
“The debate on public service broadcasting has been very welcome,” he said.
“However, it has been centred almost solely on RTÉ. My view is that, for public service broadcasting to work efficiently in Ireland, we...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team