Streaming levy could create €490m fund for producers
EU directive has led to charges on streamers in other countries to bolster ‘creative content’ from independent sector, says new study from RTE and TG4
Charging a 3 per cent levy on streaming services, pay-TV and television advertising could create additional funding of up to €490 million for the creation of new Irish shows, an independent report has said.
The report by Indecon consultants found that traditional TV services in Ireland have seen their market share of advertising decline as relatively new streaming services such as Netflix and pay-TV services such as Sky have become more popular.
Netflix's subscriber numbers in...
