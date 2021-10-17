State bodies must spend 20% of ad budget on Irish language ads

All state bodies will be legally required to spend 20 per cent of their advertising budgets on Irish language adverts to increase the visibility of the language.

The move will be a boost to Irish language media like TG4, Radio na Gaeltachta and the current affairs website Tuairisc, because 5 per cent of the advertising spend by government departments and agencies will be ringfenced for them.

However, state bodies will be free to spend 15 per cent...