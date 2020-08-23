Sunday August 23, 2020
Springsteen helps Radio Nova ring in ten years

The Dublin-based rock station has secured Irish rights to the Boss’s 12-part music series as it celebrates a decade on air

23rd August, 2020
Kevin Branigan, chief executive of Radio Nova: ‘broad spectrum’ of listeners. Picture: Fergal Phillips

With a new music show presented by Bruce Springsteen, Radio Nova has much to celebrate as it prepares to mark its tenth year in business.

The Dublin-based station has secured the rights to broadcast From My Home To Yours, a 12-part series recorded by Springsteen at his home in the US, exclusively in Ireland.

The first episode aired on Nova last Thursday, and the 90-minute show will take the 7pm slot on Thursdays for the...

