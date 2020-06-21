Sunday June 21, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Sports industry now sees livestreaming as sponsor magnet

With events in empty stadiums a continuing reality, research by the Covid-19 Sports Impact Monitor shows that livestreaming of sports has become a ‘leading activation opportunity’

21st June, 2020
Aston Villa’s Anwar El Ghazi on a run at the Sheffield United defence during the Premier League match at Villa Park

With the return of the English Premier League last Wednesday, livestreaming is now a major marketing focus for the majority of sports industry insiders in Ireland, new research has found.

The latest Covid-19 Sports Impact Monitor, released by Onside, found that 60 per cent of respondents now see livestreaming as a “leading activation opportunity.”

John Trainor, chief executive at the sports sponsorship and research consultancy, said online broadcasts of live sporting events had moved...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Willie O’Reilly: The public still have plenty to say about the media

We sometimes think of readers and viewers as disengaged, but the results of a new Reuters survey strongly suggest otherwise

Willie O'Reilly | 6 hours ago

Entertainment.ie owner in contention to snap up Maximum Media

A number of meaningful bids have been tabled for the various brands, which include the Joe.ie and Her.ie sites

Aaron Rogan | 6 hours ago

Willie O’Reilly: Barry’s having a ball, but her industry is in peril

Though the RTE documentary about Glamour editor Samantha Barry was a fun watch, the media sphere in which she operates is shrinking by the year

Willie O'Reilly | 1 week ago