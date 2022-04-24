Social media platform shows firms how to take the decisive next Step

When Trinity College wanted to transform the 400-year-old lawns at its front gate, it asked the public if it should convert them into a wildflower space or not.

The 2020 campaign proved to be a talking point both on and off campus, and received almost 14,000 votes. With 90 per cent in favour, the re-wilding went ahead only a few months after voting closed.

To run the campaign, the university used One Step Closer, a social engagement platform....