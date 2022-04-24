Subscribe Today
Log In

Media

Social media platform shows firms how to take the decisive next Step

Joanna Mulkeen of One Step Closer explains how the social engagement platform is aiming to establish itself as ‘the default option for brands to tell their sustainability story’

Ellie Donnelly

 @@ellied798
24th April, 2022
Social media platform shows firms how to take the decisive next Step
When Trinity College wanted to transform the 400-year-old lawns at its front gate, it used social media platform One Step Closer to ask the public if it should convert them into a wildflower space. Picture: Paul Sharp

When Trinity College wanted to transform the 400-year-old lawns at its front gate, it asked the public if it should convert them into a wildflower space or not.

The 2020 campaign proved to be a talking point both on and off campus, and received almost 14,000 votes. With 90 per cent in favour, the re-wilding went ahead only a few months after voting closed.

To run the campaign, the university used One Step Closer, a social engagement platform....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive, Meta, wearing a pair of Rayban-Stories smart glasses: the DPC engaged with Meta about the video and picture-taking product

Meta to mount awareness campaign amid fears over smart glasses

Media Aaron Rogan
Mark Hertling served as Commanding General of the United States Army Europe and the Seventh Army. He’s a graduate of the US Military Academy at West Point and he knows a bit about modern warfare. Picture: US Army

Willie O’Reilly: The voices you can trust in the fog of war

Media Willie O'Reilly
Tina Segner, performance artist and co-founder of the Business to Arts awards. Nominations are sought for the 30th anniversary awards, which take place on September 20. Picture: Jason Clarke

Business to Arts awards: 30 years of backing imagination

Media Eva Short
In May 2021, Kenny signed a two-year contract with Newstalk to stay at the station until he is 75. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Accumulated profits at Pat Kenny’s media firm top €2m for first time

Media Donal MacNamee

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1