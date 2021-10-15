Silicon Republic moves behind paywall to ‘futureproof’ business

The editor of Silicon Republic, the online science and technology magazine based in Dublin, has said its recent decision to introduce a paywall on its content was part of a bid to futureproof its business.

The company was founded by Ann O’Dea, its chief executive, and Darren O’Rourke, its publisher, in 2001. It has existed as a solely online brand for almost 20 years, but this marks the first time it has introduced subscriptions....