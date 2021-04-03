Sarah McInerney: ‘Broadcasting is very subjective, some people like you and some people don’t’

The lockdown, it’s done funny things to all of us.

Sarah McInerney has resorted to trying out sea swimming. Gifts following a recent significant birthday included a wetsuit and that highly controversial attire of the sea swim arriviste, the Dryrobe, and she has braved the chilly waters near her north Dublin home.

Clearly the native Galwegian, who grew up by the Atlantic in Barna, has gone soft after all her years within the...