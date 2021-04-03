Subscribe Today
Log In

Media

Sarah McInerney: ‘Broadcasting is very subjective, some people like you and some people don’t’

After leaving Newstalk in 2017, Sarah McInerney ‘didn’t have anything secure’ for two years. Then a star turn as a temporary replacement for Sean O’Rourke led to her finding a permanent berth at RTÉ, co-hosting Drivetime and now as one of the new faces of the revamped Prime Time

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
3rd April, 2021
Sarah McInerney: ‘Broadcasting is very subjective, some people like you and some people don’t’
Sarah McInerney: ‘Prime Time is the brand that we’ve all known for 30 years. It’s amazing to be part of that. I grew up with it.‘ Picture: Marc O’Sullivan

The lockdown, it’s done funny things to all of us.

Sarah McInerney has resorted to trying out sea swimming. Gifts following a recent significant birthday included a wetsuit and that highly controversial attire of the sea swim arriviste, the Dryrobe, and she has braved the chilly waters near her north Dublin home.

Clearly the native Galwegian, who grew up by the Atlantic in Barna, has gone soft after all her years within the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Having spent the past seven years with the Irish Farmers Journal, Lorcan Allen will lead the development of business coverage at the Business Post, in both print and online.

Business Post announces Lorcan Allen as Business Editor

Media Business Post 15 hours ago
Tommie Gorman: in about the North, the RTÉ reporter emphasised the need for inclusivity

Willie O’Reilly: Northern exposure made Gorman the reporter he is

Media Willie O'Reilly 20 hours ago
Netflix’s subscriber numbers in Ireland more than quadrupled from 107,000 in 2014 to 446,000 in 2019

Streaming levy could create €490m fund for producers

Media Aiden Corkery 6 days ago
Alan Rusbridger, former editor of the Guardian, got written out of the script in a subplot featuring Roy Greenslade and the IRA

Willie O’Reilly: The plot thickens as media drama ends on a cliffhanger

Media Willie O'Reilly 6 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1