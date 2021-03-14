Rusbridger ‘knew of Greenslade’s IRA sympathies’, say former Guardian staffers
Calls have intensified for the removal of Alan Rusbridger from the state media commission after controversy over a column about Máiría Cahill
Alan Rusbridger, the former editor of the Guardian newspaper, would have been aware of columnist Roy Greenslade’s IRA and Sinn Féin sympathies since the 1990s, two former Guardian journalists have claimed.
In 2014 Greenslade, then a media commentator for the Guardian, wrote an article for the newspaper which questioned former Labour senator Máiría Cahill’s credibility as an alleged rape victim.
Rusbridger, who was editor of the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
St Patrick’s Festival goes virtual, but keeps it real
This year’s online event aims to present a truly modern vision of creative Ireland for local and international audiences
Anti-lockdown protesters to target RTÉ on St Patrick’s Day
Gardaí are aware of the planned event, which has been organised in conspiracy groups on Facebook
Willie O’Reilly: RTÉ made the right call in buying this royal rumble
For centuries, the British monarchy has been central to the story of colonialism. Now we are able to watch its implosion as televisual entertainment
Ex-Guardian editor could face Oireachtas hearing over Greenslade controversy
The Committee on Media wants more information from Alan Rusbridger amid calls for his resignation from the state’s Future of Media Commission