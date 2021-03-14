Rusbridger ‘knew of Greenslade’s IRA sympathies’, say former Guardian staffers

Alan Rusbridger, the former editor of the Guardian newspaper, would have been aware of columnist Roy Greenslade’s IRA and Sinn Féin sympathies since the 1990s, two former Guardian journalists have claimed.

In 2014 Greenslade, then a media commentator for the Guardian, wrote an article for the newspaper which questioned former Labour senator Máiría Cahill’s credibility as an alleged rape victim.

Rusbridger, who was editor of the...