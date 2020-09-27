Sunday September 27, 2020
Rugby scrum cap maker gains advantage with new campaign

Contego Sports has launched its Live for the Game video and radio ads ahead of Six Nations return and Christmas shopping season

27th September, 2020
2
Mark Ganly and Dr Sandra Ganly of Contego Sports, which has developed the N-Pro, the only head guard to fulfil World Rugby headgear trial criteria

Launching a new ad campaign is a big deal for any business, but according to Mark Ganly, the co-founder and chief executive of Contego Sports, its new campaign marks a major change for the business.

“This is big for us, because up until now we’ve focused solely on PR launches and press briefings,” he said. “We’ve told our story through sports and business journalists. This is the first time we’ve put out a campaign to...

