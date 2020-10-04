Sunday October 4, 2020
RTÉ seeks emergency funding as its finances worsen in pandemic

The coronavirus crisis has exposed existing flaws and ongoing need for reform of licence fee system, according to RTÉ

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
4th October, 2020
Dee Forbes, director-general of RTÉ

RTÉ is seeking emergency funding from the government as the board of the national broadcaster has warned that the Covid-19 pandemic “exposed existential flaws” in the current model.

Moya Doherty, the chair of the RTÉ board, has written to the government outlining the severity of the problems caused by the pandemic in relation to television licence collection and the commercial advertising sector at a time when the broadcaster was already restructuring.

