RTÉ launches voluntary redundancy scheme to cut staff by 70

Broadcaster aims to reduce its costs by €60m within two years, under a delayed plan previously announced by director general Dee Forbes

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
24th January, 2021
Ryan Tubridy: remained the highest paid presenter in RTÉ in 2019 with a salary of €495,000

A voluntary redundancy scheme for staff in RTÉ is due to finally be launched in the coming weeks, with the aim of reducing headcount at the broadcaster by up to 70.

The cut in the workforce was first announced by Dee Forbes, RTÉ’s director general, in late 2019 as part of a plan to reduce costs by €60 million by 2023. It has been delayed on a number of occasions since.

A number of...

