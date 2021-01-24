RTÉ launches voluntary redundancy scheme to cut staff by 70

A voluntary redundancy scheme for staff in RTÉ is due to finally be launched in the coming weeks, with the aim of reducing headcount at the broadcaster by up to 70.

The cut in the workforce was first announced by Dee Forbes, RTÉ’s director general, in late 2019 as part of a plan to reduce costs by €60 million by 2023. It has been delayed on a number of occasions since.

A number of...