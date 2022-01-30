RTÉ has ‘nothing to hide’ as it seeks trusted journalism certification
Jon Williams, managing director of news, hopes that receipt of the global Journalism Trust Initiative mark will further enhance public faith in the national broadcaster
Cutting through the noise of online disinformation is a challenge for all media outlets, but Jon Williams hopes the national broadcaster’s decision to participate in a scheme designed to promote trustworthy journalism will help it in that task.
The managing director of news and current affairs at RTÉ News announced last week that it had become the first Irish media organisation to sign up to the global Journalism Trust Initiative (JTI), a scheme...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Onclusive looks to grow Irish media monitoring market share
The media monitoring and reputation management firm serves 9,000 clients across 130 markets
Willie O’Reilly: A win-win as TV rivals team up for the Six Nations
The unexpected truce between RTÉ and Virgin may be down to the personalities at the top, but the result is a free-to-air winner for fans
Outgoing RTÉ chair ‘deeply concerned’ about future of broadcaster
Moya Doherty will tell politicians that a confluence of factors including the rise of social media have left RTÉ facing a ‘genuinely existential moment’
Crown jewel stays on the PS5, but Sony swallows a huge loss
The Japanese entertainment giant lost $18bn in value in just one day when Microsoft announced it was buying Activision-Blizzard, but Call of Duty will not be migrating to the Xbox