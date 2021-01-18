RTÉ expanded loan facilities and refinanced debts in 2019, latest accounts show

RTÉ expanded its loan facilities and refinanced its existing debts through agreements with Barclays Bank and Bank of Ireland in 2019, its latest accounts show.

The national broadcaster’s annual report show that losses fell from €13 million the previous year to €7.2 million as its public funding increased and revenue ticked up marginally from €339.1 million to €342.1 million.

RTÉ arranged a new €15 million term loan facility for 2rn, its transmission network,...