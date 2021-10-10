RTÉ chief: ‘We want to equip audiences with the information they need to take action on climate change’
The national broadcaster is to boost its climate coverage including offering rolling reports on the upcoming UN Climate Change conference in Glasgow
Jon Williams, managing director of news and current affairs at RTÉ, hopes the broadcaster has mounted a sufficient response to recent criticism of its climate coverage.
“You know, people want our team to be great,” he told the Business Post. “The scientific community and environmental activists have all been incredibly generous with their time as I’ve spent the last couple of months consulting with them to decide what [RTÉ] should do and the way...
