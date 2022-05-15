Revenues up at Virgin Media even as customer numbers fall

Revenues at Virgin Media Ireland rose 0.9 per cent to €113.9 million in the first quarter despite a decline in subscribers, new figures reveal.

The telco and TV broadcaster said its services were available to 956,300 homes across the state, as against 948,000 a year earlier.

At the end of the first quarter, the company had 430,400 customers, compared to 437,800 in March 2021.