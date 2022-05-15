Subscribe Today
Revenues up at Virgin Media even as customer numbers fall

First quarter revenues hit €113.9 million as company’s services available to 956,300 homes across Ireland

Charlie Taylor

 @chastaylor
15th May, 2022
At the end of the first quarter of 2022, Virgin Media Ireland had 430,400 customers, compared to 437,800 in March 2021

Revenues at Virgin Media Ireland rose 0.9 per cent to €113.9 million in the first quarter despite a decline in subscribers, new figures reveal.

The telco and TV broadcaster said its services were available to 956,300 homes across the state, as against 948,000 a year earlier.

At the end of the first quarter, the company had 430,400 customers, compared to 437,800 in March 2021.

