Revenues up at Virgin Media even as customer numbers fall
First quarter revenues hit €113.9 million as company’s services available to 956,300 homes across Ireland
Revenues at Virgin Media Ireland rose 0.9 per cent to €113.9 million in the first quarter despite a decline in subscribers, new figures reveal.
The telco and TV broadcaster said its services were available to 956,300 homes across the state, as against 948,000 a year earlier.
At the end of the first quarter, the company had 430,400 customers, compared to 437,800 in March 2021.
