Reporting the pandemic: Richard Chambers on covering the story of a generation

“This year has aged me.” Fresh from delivering a live report on the lunchtime news, Richard Chambers is sitting outside a café on Dublin’s Baggot Street and reflecting on the last seven months.
Chambers, a correspondent with Virgin Media News, has been covering the Covid-19 pandemic flat out since the beginning of March. That has meant attending press briefings, reporting several times a day and interviewing people affected by the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team