Subscribe Today
Log In

Media

Recent deals indicate esports coming of age in Ireland

Munster Rugby has partnered with real-world F1 competitor Williams Racing and Currys, while Dublin-based Wylde has found a co-owner and ambassador in sprinting legend Usain Bolt

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
Eva Short - avatar

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
15th May, 2022
Recent deals indicate esports coming of age in Ireland
When Munster Rugby decided to move into simulated racing, it linked up with Williams, which has won seven Formula 1 drivers championships and nine constructors’ championships in its history

Anyone wondering if the growth of esports as a serious entertainment business was down solely to Covid-19 curtailing sporting events should consider two recent deals in Ireland.

Munster Rugby and Wylde, a Dublin-based esports business, have joined forces with established stars in real-world sporting arenas.

Munster’s esports division has launched a partnership with Williams Racing, the Formula 1 competitor, that it expects will unlock a string of new sponsors in the coming months. It has...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

At the end of the first quarter of 2022, Virgin Media Ireland had 430,400 customers, compared to 437,800 in March 2021

Revenues up at Virgin Media even as customer numbers fall

Media Charlie Taylor
Anne Robinson: the Countdown presenter has announced that she is ‘done with TV’

Willie O’Reilly: Anne Robinson, television’s ‘Queen of Mean’, bows out after a formidable reign

Media Willie O'Reilly
Yvonne Bauer, who is estimated to be worth $2.6 billion, now owns Today FM, Newstalk, 98FM, Spin FM and Spin SW through her company Bauer Media

Willie O’Reilly: Billionaire barons abound in the media game

Media Willie O'Reilly
Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones in Normal People: a worldwide hit that focused attention on Ireland

Ed Guiney: Levy on streaming giants could be a colossal break for Irish screen industry

Media Ed Guiney

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1