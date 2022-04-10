Subscribe Today
PTSB doubles down on sports with Olympic and Paralympic sponsorships

The multimillion-euro deal will include a schools programme and individual backing of four elite athletes, including boxer Kellie Harrington, competing in Paris 2024

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
10th April, 2022
Team work: Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington; Phil Greene of Core sponsorship; Eimear Breathnach, president of Paralympics Ireland; Leontia Fannin of Permanent TSB; Catherine Tiernan of the Olympic Federation of Ireland. Picture: Andres Poveda

Permanent TSB will be the new title sponsor for the Irish Olympic and Paralympic teams competing in Paris in 2024, in a deal that is understood to be worth millions of euro.

It marks the first time that the Irish Paralympic team has had a title sponsor, and is also Permanent TSB’s first foray into sponsoring Olympic and Paralympic events. Leontia Fannin, head of corporate affairs and communication for the lender, described it as a natural...

