Profits down 36% at RTÉ’s commercial arm as Covid hits revenue

Profits at RTÉ’s commercial arm fell by 36 per cent last year after the pandemic caused a “severe decline” in revenues at the unit.

RTÉ Commercial Enterprises Designated Activity Company, which monetises the broadcaster’s online Player as well as the RTÉ Guide, said revenues fell 14.6 per cent in 2020, down to €15.1 million from €17.7 million the previous year.

“Clearly the main reason for the decline was the...