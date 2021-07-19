Profits at DMG Media fall 20% due to impact of Covid-19

DMG Media, which operates the Daily Mail brands in Ireland, recorded a doubled-digit fall in profits last year.

Accounts recently filed for DMG Media Ireland show the newspaper group recorded a 41 per cent fall in pre-tax profits to just over €1.3 million for its 2020 financial year.

Turnover for the year slumped 26 per cent, of €5 million, to just under €15 million with DMG Media Ireland stating the “substantial” fall in sales was due to...