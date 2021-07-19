Profits at DMG Media fall 20% due to impact of Covid-19
The level of competitor investment and further decline of print media in favour of digital were highlighted by the company
DMG Media, which operates the Daily Mail brands in Ireland, recorded a doubled-digit fall in profits last year.
Accounts recently filed for DMG Media Ireland show the newspaper group recorded a 41 per cent fall in pre-tax profits to just over €1.3 million for its 2020 financial year.
Turnover for the year slumped 26 per cent, of €5 million, to just under €15 million with DMG Media Ireland stating the “substantial” fall in sales was due to...
