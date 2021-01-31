PR firm Conway rebrands as The Hive to reflect broader offerings
Kerryann Conway’s public relations agency works across traditional and digital media, with social, podcasting and digital advertising all playing a role
Conway Communications has rebranded as The Hive, 15 years after the agency was established in Dublin by Kerryann Conway, the public relations consultant.
The new name had been chosen to better reflect Conway’s work in strategic communications across a range of sectors and channels, including traditional media, online and digital, she said.
“We were actually looking at launching the new brand last February, just before the pandemic started, but the timing just didn’t feel...
