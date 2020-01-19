Politicians, not the public, want this election

I was somewhere around Enfield, on the edge of the M50 and heading out of Dublin, when the doubt began to take hold.

The people want an election, the politicians said. It’s time. The public deserve it, even. But I wasn’t so sure.

Leo Varadkar’s opening salvo last weekend on RTÉ had been wonderfully choreographed. From the minute he stepped out of his BMW in his Sunday casuals to the end...