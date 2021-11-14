Subscribe Today
Log In

Media

Pandemic boom sees media insights service turn its first profit

Newly-published accounts for Newswhip show it recorded an after-tax profit of €250,000 in 2020 compared to a loss of €970,000 the previous year.

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
14th November, 2021
Pandemic boom sees media insights service turn its first profit
Paul Quigley: ‘Using Newswhip, people are able to see what narratives and events people are reacting to and are spreading as it happens’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Newswhip, the media insights firm, has turned its first profit following a boom in business during the pandemic.

The company, founded by Paul Quigley and Andrew Mullaney in 2011, has developed technology that predicts and understands which news stories and social media posts are gaining traction.

Notable Newswhip customers include the New York Times, Bloomberg and the Associated Press. The company has also signed up well-known corporate brands including Pepsi, McDonald's, Samsung, Ford and Walmart. Last...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘Can the public be guided in changing their behaviour? And who has the experience to formulate and lead such a communication plan?’ Picture: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Willie O’Reilly: New approach needed for public to buy into climate action

Media Willie O'Reilly
Jack Murray: ‘Human beings are completely hard-wired to consume information in story format.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

‘Six easy steps’ to telling the story of your business

Media Eva Short
Simon Young: an unstintingly entertaining presence on the nation’s airwaves. Picture: RTE

Willie O’Reilly: Simon Young’s showmanship always kept the party going

Media Willie O'Reilly
Mediahuis said it was ‘satisfied’ that it had implemented all recommendations made to it in a report from Ireland’s data watchdog relating to a data security incident in 2014. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Mediahuis Ireland reports €15.5m profit for 2020 after reversing impairment charges

Media Eva Short

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1