Pandemic boom sees media insights service turn its first profit
Newly-published accounts for Newswhip show it recorded an after-tax profit of €250,000 in 2020 compared to a loss of €970,000 the previous year.
Newswhip, the media insights firm, has turned its first profit following a boom in business during the pandemic.
The company, founded by Paul Quigley and Andrew Mullaney in 2011, has developed technology that predicts and understands which news stories and social media posts are gaining traction.
Notable Newswhip customers include the New York Times, Bloomberg and the Associated Press. The company has also signed up well-known corporate brands including Pepsi, McDonald's, Samsung, Ford and Walmart. Last...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Willie O’Reilly: New approach needed for public to buy into climate action
A burning issue can become a boring issue pretty quickly, unless urgency is maintained through a vigorous public information campaign
‘Six easy steps’ to telling the story of your business
Communications guru Jack Murray’s new book, The Magic Slice, aims to help you find and grow your business or brand identity through narrative
Willie O’Reilly: Simon Young’s showmanship always kept the party going
The well-liked former RTÉ DJ, who passed away last week, could always be relied upon to infuse charm, humour and enthusiasm into everything he did
Mediahuis Ireland reports €15.5m profit for 2020 after reversing impairment charges
Belgian media group, which acquired INM in 2019, recovered strongly from €13.8m loss in 2019