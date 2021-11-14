Pandemic boom sees media insights service turn its first profit

Newswhip, the media insights firm, has turned its first profit following a boom in business during the pandemic.

The company, founded by Paul Quigley and Andrew Mullaney in 2011, has developed technology that predicts and understands which news stories and social media posts are gaining traction.

Notable Newswhip customers include the New York Times, Bloomberg and the Associated Press. The company has also signed up well-known corporate brands including Pepsi, McDonald's, Samsung, Ford and Walmart. Last...